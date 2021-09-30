Moesha has been heard speaking in a new audio that is fast going viral online

The audio is believed to be a recent conversation between Ayisha Modi and the actress

Moesha went off social media months ago to reportedly undergo treatment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and social media influencer, Moesha Babinoti Boduong, has been heard in an audio sounding very lively in a conversation with Ayisha Modi.

In the audio, Moesha was heard saying she was doing well just that she was having a lot of cravings for meat lately.

According to her, she was now poor after losing all her wealth but indicated that she was going to come back strong.

Moesha indicated that her body was now the temple of God and that she was going to focus on evangelism when she comes back.

Moesha posing in then and now photos. Source: @moeshaboduong @sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Even though she did not mention where she was, Moesha indicated in the conversation that she was in safe hands.

She also advised Ayisha Modi to exercise restraint when dealing with people because hot-headedness and a quick temper were destructive.

Moesha asked Ayisha not to pay heed to her (Moesha's) haters but rather ask them to take their time with her.

She jokingly added that she was going to 'tie' all her haters in a bottle so they stop disturbing her.

The Instagram model, Moesha Babinoti Boduong, has got better and stronger after her recent issues.

Moesha Boduong recently announced that she had repented and was going to be a born-again Christian after finding Christ.

Since the time of her repentance, the pretty actress has been facing challenges including issues with her mental health.

Moesha, who now wants to be known as Mauricia, went off social media to undergo treatment.

Ayisha Modi, who has been in Moesha's close circles after issues of her mental health popped up, has shared a new photo of the actress.

The photo has the actress dressed in an African print dress with cornrow braids as she stood by a Toyota 4X4 vehicle.

Sharing the photos, Modi indicated that Moesha was sending greetings and thanking everybody for the prayers and support.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning young Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has flaunted her matchless beauty in another video.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa was seen admiring her hair and sort of dancing.

The actress was wearing a silky shirt and complemented it with expensive-looking long hair.

Source: Yen