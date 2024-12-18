Media General broadcaster Cookie Tee got many people admiring her beauty when photos of her in Christmas attire surfaced on social media

She wore heavy makeup, and two different Christmas sweaters in both photos while posing beautifully

Many people gushed over how beautiful she looked in the photos as they complimented her in the comments

Seasoned media personality, Cookie Tee, turned many heads online when photos of her in a Christmas-themed outfit and setting surfaced on social media.

Cookie Tee rocks Christmas attire

TV3 Ghana shared the photos on their X account, and they showed Cookie Tee looking beautiful in her Christmas attire.

In the two photos, the seasoned presenter wore two different long-sleeved Christmas sweaters. In one photo, she wore knee-high Adidas socks, and in the other, she flaunted her fine legs.

Cookie Tee wore the same frontal lace wig in both photos. Her makeup was flawless, elevating her beautiful skin and facial features.

The setting where the photos were taken matched the theme of the festive season as there was a giant, well-decorated Christmas tree in the background surrounded by presents.

In both photos, she beamed with a smile; however, in one of the photos, she showed that she was a lover of food as she joyfully ate her bowl of jollof rice.

Reactions to Cookie Tee's Christmas outfit

Many people thronged the comment section to express their admiration for Cookie Tee's Christmas-themed photo shoot. They showered her with heartwarming compliments and love emojis.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users:

@TaviraHugoGonz1 said:

"Cookie cooked with this 😍."

@_Lyk_dreamS said:

"Please, tell Cookie to relax for us."

@BolaRay48928089 said:

"Christmas came too early for her."

@Lastprinx said:

"Cookie dierr wobua ooo. She fine dieeeee."

@Driseyyy said:

"My cookie right there looking so beautiful and classy❤️❤️🌹🌹🥰🥰🥰."

@nikwat_blinks said:

"Cookie Tee is so beautiful 😍."

Cookie Tee rocks a two-tone dress

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) host, Cookie Tee, looked stylish in a corporate outfit.

The Northern beauty shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram page of her wearing a two-tone outfit.

Her fervent fans commented on her decent outfit and expensive frontal lace wig as they showered her with lovely compliments.

