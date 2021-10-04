A woman with no arms has been commended on social media after doing everything with her feet and getting it done properly

The woman identified as Sarah could be seen in a heartwarming video cooking her own food and brushing her own hair

Sarah, who wouldn't let her disability stop her from working out, also exercised in the heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram

A woman with no arms has inspired many on social media after doing everything with her feet, including cooking and wearing clothes.

In a video of the woman that was shared on Instagram by @ladbible, she could be seen preparing her own food despite having no arms.

The video of Sarah doing everything by herself inspired many on social media. Photo credit: @ladbible

She could also be seen brushing her hair with her feet and putting on her clothes herself.

The woman identified as Sarah also works out and she wouldn't let her disability get in the way of her life.

Sarah has further proven that there is ability in disability, and her video has received many positive reactions online.

Social media reacts

Many Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to react to Sarah's attitude to life.

@mbonisi1996 said:

"God is amazing."

@rustbukt_jku wrote:

"She cooks and eats better than I do."

@lisa_elin_cheetahead commented:

"Great reminder bit of how lucky I am, but how amazing we are as humans. People always say “omg I could NEVER do that!” But you could. We’re all more adaptable then we think. Women like her show us what’s already in us. Huge gratitude for the inspiration."

@redphoenix1688 said:

"God is good. Thank You God."

@peterscouse wrote:

"She's a better cook with her feet than I am with my hands..."

