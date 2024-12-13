A Ghanaian prophet has dropped a dooms day prophecy about the end of the two political giants in the country

The prophesy come after the victory of John Dramani Mahama in the just-ended 2024 elections

The prophet who prophesised earlier that John Mahama will win noted that a young generation

A renowned Ghanaian prophet has made a startling prophecy about the future of the country's two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The prophet, whose previous prediction about John Dramani Mahama's victory in the recent presidential elections came true, has unveiled a dramatic shift in Ghana's political landscape.

A Ghanaian prophet is speaking on the end of NPP and NDC. Image source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, SF Media, John Mahama

In an interview, he declared that the NDC would successfully break the eight-year political cycle by remaining in power for two consecutive terms.

"NDC is the party that will break the eight," he proclaimed confidently.

However, the presidential candidate who will lead the party after NDC breaks the eight will make a mistake which will cost the party forever.

After the NDC candidate's terrible mistake, a youthful generation will take over, he said.

NPP will remain in opposition forever

Speaking on the future of the NPP, he noted that the party is likely not to come to power again.

According to him, NPP on the other hand, will remain in opposition forever, according to the prophet.

NPP man says he voted for NDC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP supporter has opened up on why he voted for incoming president in the just-ended elections.

In a video, he noted that he, like other Ghanaians, was fed up with the economic situation in the country.

He, therefore, voted for change so that Ghanaians will have the best under the Mahama-led administration.

