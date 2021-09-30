At 39 years old, Britney Spears has been granted her power back to live her own life without having to consult her father in decision-making

The singer has had a lengthy, public battle with her family to end the conservatorship agreement they had set in place back in 2008

After tireless protests and hefty legal support, Britney can finally (almost) call herself a free woman after years of 'abuse'

It's a great day for Britney and her stans as the adored starlet has moved one step closer to completely owning her freedom. After over 13 years, Jamie Spears has been suspended as Britney's conservator of her estate.

Britney Spears is one step closer to her freedom after Jamie Spears has been suspended as conservator. Image: Getty Images

The Toxic hitmaker's dad has played the role of her conservator since 2008, reports Glamour. After mishandling her affairs, Britney filed a petition to strip Jamie from the power he had over her. Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny finally granted Britney suspension of her father from her conservatorship.

Although the legal agreement has not been permanently terminated, this ruling marks as a break through in the case of freeing Britney. BuzzFeed reports that in the meantime, the celeb has appointed her accountant John Zabel to temporarily oversee her finances.

When commenting about the corrupted conservatorship agreement that gave Jamie and his team of chosen lawyers control over Britney's fortune, business ventures and private affairs, her attorney Matthew Rosengart said:

"Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator."

BuzzFeed further reports that the final ruling on the termination of the conservatorship will be made at a hearing set for 12 November, 2021. Given enough evidence to support Britney's claim that her father was extorting her, the judge will be able to rule in favour of a termination.

Her attorney told publications that should Jamie Spears be found guilty of the extortion chargers, then Britney plans to sue her father. He continued on to say:

"And the ramifications are going to be more severe than just civil litigation against Mr Spears based upon my present understanding of what happened here."

It is said that Judge Penny's ruling was influenced by the singer's emotional statements at the intitial hearing. Britney shared with the court that her father's control over her stopped from living her life to the fullest. Britney painfully admitted to feeling like Jamie enjoyed watching her suffer.

Tweeps react to the news.

