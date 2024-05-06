Joselyn Dumas Rocks Kente With Hand Embroidered Bodice For Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere In SA
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Netflix's Bridgerton season 3 premiere over the weekend
- The talented TV host looked gorgeous in a custom-made gown by Pistis GH to the star-studded event
- Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy and other celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas's elegant outfit
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas made her country proud as she elegantly modelled in a stunning kente ensemble at the season three premiere of Netflix's Bridgeton series at the Marriot Hotel, South Africa.
The style influencer wore a custom-made corseted kente gown designed that made her stand out at the event.
Joselyn Dumas styled the see-through long-sleeve gown with a turquoise green clutch purse to the star-studded event.
She looked breathtaking in a 360 frontal lace hairstyle and a beautiful crown to complete her charming look.
Joselyn Dumas is Ghana's most beautiful female celebrity as she shows off her natural face without makeup
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below;
Joselyn Dumas slays in a white ruffled-sleeve dress
For this lovely photoshoot, Adams Apple star Joselyn Dumas won heats in a corseted lace dress and short bob hairstyle.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' kente gown she wore to Netflix's Bridgeton season 3 premiere
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
msnancy_sc stated:
Ayefrooooooooo eiiiiii
real_vimlady stated:
Looking angelic
manuelsbeautty_gh stated:
Assignment understood ❤️
abimbolacraig stated:
Queen Dumas
Iammzgee stated:
Regaaaal
kie_kie__ stated:
QUEEN
Brayawasante stated:
And that’s how you represent your country . We love to see it
Bibibright stated:
This Queen, I stan!!!
Dillishmathews stated:
gaiseyeliz900 stated:
Beautifully beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Chichiyakubu stated:
Hajia Bintu looks regal in a white strapless corseted gown for her plush wedding: "Who is the lucky man"
You understood the assignment… thanks for wearing kente
Officialberniequeens stated:
You looked beautiful, Jo! You represented your country Ankara, good choice
anosikevictoria582022 stated:
What a beauty ma you look amazing
Joselyn Dumas Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup For The First Time
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, a stunning woman with or without makeup.
The TV host went viral after posting a photo of her makeup-free face on Instagram for the first time.
Some people on social media are obsessed with her natural haircut and picture-perfect appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh