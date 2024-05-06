Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Netflix's Bridgerton season 3 premiere over the weekend

The talented TV host looked gorgeous in a custom-made gown by Pistis GH to the star-studded event

Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy and other celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas's elegant outfit

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas made her country proud as she elegantly modelled in a stunning kente ensemble at the season three premiere of Netflix's Bridgeton series at the Marriot Hotel, South Africa.

The style influencer wore a custom-made corseted kente gown designed that made her stand out at the event.

Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

Joselyn Dumas styled the see-through long-sleeve gown with a turquoise green clutch purse to the star-studded event.

She looked breathtaking in a 360 frontal lace hairstyle and a beautiful crown to complete her charming look.

Watch the video below;

Joselyn Dumas slays in a white ruffled-sleeve dress

For this lovely photoshoot, Adams Apple star Joselyn Dumas won heats in a corseted lace dress and short bob hairstyle.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' kente gown she wore to Netflix's Bridgeton season 3 premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

msnancy_sc stated:

Ayefrooooooooo eiiiiii

real_vimlady stated:

Looking angelic

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

Assignment understood ❤️

abimbolacraig stated:

Queen Dumas

Iammzgee stated:

Regaaaal

kie_kie__ stated:

QUEEN

Brayawasante stated:

And that’s how you represent your country . We love to see it

Bibibright stated:

This Queen, I stan!!!

Dillishmathews stated:

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautifully beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Chichiyakubu stated:

You understood the assignment… thanks for wearing kente

Officialberniequeens stated:

You looked beautiful, Jo! You represented your country Ankara, good choice

anosikevictoria582022 stated:

What a beauty ma you look amazing

