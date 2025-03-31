The former Red Bull Ghana winger netted a goal and assisted another in the same Serbia Super Liga game

The Ghana international player has 17 caps for the Black Stars, but has not been invited to the national team in recent times

Otto Addo is likely to monitor his performance ahead of the next World Cup 2026 qualifiers in September 2025

Samuel Owusu, once a regular in Ghana’s national team, showcased his talent once again on Sunday, March 30, in a commanding 3-0 victory for OFK Beograd in the Serbian Super Liga.

With a goal and an assist, Owusu's impressive performance in this crucial match could well be a message to Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, that he’s still very much in the mix for future call-ups.

Samuel Owusu's performance against Jedinstvo

Samuel Owusu, 17 caps for Ghana, has been a key player for OFK Beograd this season, and his latest display against Jedinstvo has undoubtedly caught the eye of many football enthusiasts. In a dominant 3-0 win on March 30, the Ghanaian winger scored in the 65th minute, adding a fantastic strike to his tally. He was not finished there, though. As the match was about to conclude in the 90th minute, Owusu provided an assist for teammate Scepovic Stefan, further proving his importance in the team’s attacking setup.

This performance is a reminder of what Samuel Owusu can bring to the table, both in terms of scoring goals and creating chances for others. The goal came at a critical moment in the game, ensuring that OFK Beograd sealed all three points comfortably and climbed to third place in the Serbian Super Liga standings. The assist was equally important, demonstrating his ability to work as a team player, not just as an individual.

The road to redemption for Samuel Owusu

Owusu’s career has had its ups and downs, with moments of brilliance followed by periods of quiet, but Sunday’s performance could mark a new chapter in his football journey. Once considered a regular member of the Ghana national team, the winger’s form in recent seasons has left him out of Otto Addo’s plans. Despite his previous contributions to the Black Stars, especially in international friendlies and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Owusu has found himself sidelined from the squad in recent matches.

However, with the performance on Sunday, it seems that Owusu is sending a clear message to Addo and the Black Stars technical team that he is far from finished. His resurgence at OFK Beograd, where he has been consistent and impactful, gives hope that he can once again earn a spot in the national team’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

With Ghana leading Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sitting comfortably on 15 points, the Black Stars are in a strong position. However, the upcoming qualifiers in September 2025 will be a true test of the team’s depth and consistency. Otto Addo will need to ensure that he has the best possible squad to secure qualification for the global tournament.

As things stand, Ghana's attack is looking solid, with key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Appiah Numah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew in the fold. However, the importance of squad depth cannot be overstated, especially in a long qualification process where injuries, fatigue, and suspensions can easily impact the team. Owusu’s recent performances in Serbia could provide the depth that Ghana needs on the wings, especially if he can continue his impressive form with OFK Beograd.

Samuel Owusu recently turned 29 as the Ghana Football Association wished him well on social media. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Adding Owusu to the squad would not only provide another attacking option but also enhance the competition for places in the team. Healthy competition among players is essential for any team to succeed, and Owusu’s presence in the squad could push others to raise their performance levels.

The competitive landscape of the Black Stars

Ghana's national team has been going through a transition under Otto Addo’s guidance. The Black Stars have had a mix of experienced players and new talents emerging in recent years. While the core group of players is already established, there remains room for new faces to challenge for a place in the starting lineup.

Owusu, who had previously earned his stripes in international football, but not one of the Ghanaian players who could win club trophies this season, is just one of several players vying for a chance to prove their worth. Ghana is fortunate to have a wealth of talent, with options for different styles of play. Owusu’s pace and creativity on the wing give him a unique skill set that can complement the team’s existing attacking players. His experience in European leagues also adds a level of maturity and professionalism to the squad.

However, his inclusion will be contingent on maintaining consistent form, particularly as the next World Cup qualifiers approach. The Black Stars head coach will undoubtedly be monitoring players in top European leagues, and Owusu’s goal and assist on March 30 could be the catalyst he needs to regain a place in the squad.

Kotoko call for Black Stars representation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kotoko communication director, Sarfo Duku's rant against the decision of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo not to call any Kotoko player in his recent Ghana call-ups for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

