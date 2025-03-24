Daniel Kofi Ewusie, a UK-based Ghanaian man, has explained why Shatta Wale was not invited to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party

According to him, the Ghanaians dancehll artiste was not invited because he had disrespected many of the big men and women who grace the party

His remarks sparks a mixed reactions on social media with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to react

Self-acclaimed African dancehall king, Shatta Wale, was not part of the high-profile guests invited to the 40th Birthday party of Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

His absence sparked heated debates on social media with many Ghanaians sharing their varied views.

A UK-based Ghanaian man advises Shatta Wale after #RNAQ40 birthday party snub. Photo credit: @officialtiaso/TikTok and Charles Nii Armah Mensah/Facebook.

A Ghanaian man based in the UK, has waded into the debates, sharing what he believed was the reason behind Shatta Wale's absence at the plush event.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the UK-based Ghanaian, identified as Daniel Kofi Ewusie, said Shatta Wale was not invited to the event because he does not "respect."

Accoridng to Daniel Kofi Ewusie, the Ghanaian dancehall artiste had disrespected majority of the big men invited to the luxurious birthday party, dubbed #RNAQ40, in past, hence the reason he was snubbed.

"When we say make you respect, you nor dey want respect. Now, you fit say you go fit insult the big guys then you go turn around come sit on the same table with them, dine and wine with them? Never, that why yesterday, them no invited you so you for learn from this," he said in Ghanaian pidgin.

The UK-based man, consequently, advised Shatta Wale to turn a new leaf if he wants to be on the same platform with the big men in Ghanaian society.

Daniel Kofi Ewusie made these remarks in reaction to a recent Facebook live session Shatta Wale held a day after Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party.

Although no official explanation has been given, Shatta Wale's fans have alleged that the Ghanaian businessman could not meet $600,000 performance fee demanded by their artistes.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the Ghanaian businessman, holds, arguably the biggest birthday party in Ghana. Photo credit: Zionfelix/Facebook.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the founder of Quick Angels Limited, an investor companies with many subsidiaries under its wings, turned 40th on Friday, March 21, 2025.

To mark his four decades of life in earth, Ghanaian business mogul held, arguably, the biggest birthday party in Ghana, attracting top celebrities from West and East Africa.

The celebrities who graced the event included Tanzania star, Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian stars, Davido, Ramsey Noah, Toke Makinwa, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Swanky.

Ghanaian stars such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Van Vicker, John Dumelo and hosts of prominent businessmen and politicians were also in attendance.

Reactions to the UK-based man's video

Some Ghanaians who saw the video of the UK-based man thronged the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments:

@solomonkumah said:

"They didn’t invite him but his songs were popular there then those who were present."

@Big jeff constructionz also said:

"Wofa do u know wat is we call respect? how some musician reciv less n others more... respect is reciproca ok."

@Oceans commented:

"Masa they didn’t pay him what he wanted."

Maurice Ampaw warns Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, warned Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, against peddling falshoods about his source of wealth.

He said that the claim that the Ghanaian businessman washed 5,000 plates and sold local gin was untrue.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stated that he had known Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for many years and that he saw the beginning of his struggle.

