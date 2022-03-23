Kisa Gbekle has revealed the real reason why she kept her pregnancy and chill away from her social media followers for over a year

In an interview with YEN.com.gh Kisa gave a detailed explanation on why she is now ready to let the world knows about her baby.

The actress recently dominated the headlines when she confirmed spending GHC60k just to work on her body in Turkey

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has opened up about her pregnancy and giving birth in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

The beautiful actress has been trending for the past days after letting the cat out of the bag regarding her child.

On many occasions, she has been denying that she got and eventually giving but not anymore.

Kisa Gbekle: Actress Speaks On Her Pregnancy And Her Child (Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle)

Kisa, who spent GHC60k to work on her body had an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh she revealed the rationale behind his decision in denying her baby in public.,

When she was asked about the aforementioned decision she wrote, "It is not everything people must know."

"The reason why I kept my pregnancy secret was because I was going through a lot of challenges. and I didn't want anything out."

The actress now feels comfortable in sharing news about her baby stating that she doesn't want her son to be bullied in the future.

"I actually wanted to let him out his birthday but I just decided to keep it coded for before the Delay show came out."

She continued, "The headlines were very bad. I don't want my kid to be bullied someday by his mates. I love my kid more than anything in the world. I don't want to see him being bullied with my interviews someday."

Kisa clarifies "Ashawo Season" comment In exclusive interview

Kisa Gbekle recently reacted to criticism she received on social media following an interview she granted media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

While speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kisa Gbekle stated categorically that her comments were taken out of context and did not have any literal implication.

The actress while speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, indicated that 2022 was going to be her "ashawo season"

