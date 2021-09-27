N





Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, better known by many Ghanaians as Nana Agradaa, has posted an excited video of herself celebrating after getting the new iPhone 13 pro max.

In the video, the woman who converted from being a traditional priest to an evangelist months ago and generated a lot of buzz on social media unveiled the iPhone right from the box.

"You all remember that when iPhone 12 came out fresh, I 'launched' it in Ghana, and now that iPhone 13 is now out, I've decided once again to 'launch' it for all of you to see," she said.

Nana Agradaa Celebrates Being one of the 1st in Ghana to own new iPhone 13 Photo credit: @evang_mama_pat

After watching the video, a lot of Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts, most of which was equally exciting as Nana Agradaa's reaction in the video.

Below were some of the comments

nana_ayisher28 hilariously asked:

Who’s here to read comments

_mzz_kay_ said:

Eeeiii mama everything you go use to cut song who is your mummy again? their fada

zee_zeemoh mentioned:

Do you know how to use the phone ma'am? Or just the camera?

jarbrella indicated:

Mom pls me de3 i don't need iPhone 13 pro max oo but i need a little money to start some business

Nana Agradaa's new car

Not long ago, the former fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedu, flexed her wealth after purchasing a brand new Lexus whip.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken media owner shows off her new luxury car whilst some young mechanics were fixing and tightening some components of the newly arrived vehicle, parked in her mansion.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, as she prefers to be called following her recent rebirth, owned her bragging rights, saying that when one buys a brand new car from outside the nation, and it arrives with all the components assembled, then it's fake.

Source: Yen Ghana