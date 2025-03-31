President John Dramani Mahama joined the Muslim community during their Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebration event at the Independence Square on Monday, March 31, 2025.

President John Mahama celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with the Muslim community at the Independence Square. Photo source: @the1957news

The president received a rousing reception from the crowd, who cheered him as he waved at them while making his entrance with his security detail and an entourage.

President John Dramani Mahama exchanged pleasantries with the Chief Imam of Ghana, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and other high-profile leaders of the Muslim community who could not contain their excitement after seeing him appear at the ceremony.

Addressing the Muslim community at the Eid-ul-Fitr festival event at the Independence Square, the president called for peaceful celebrations across the country.

President John Mahama recounted how several casualties were recorded in the past due to some of the excessive celebrations that happened in many communities during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

He warned that the youth who would engage in reckless driving on the street during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebrations would be apprehended by the police.

Below are the videos of President John Mahama celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with the Muslim community at the Independence Square:

