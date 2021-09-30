Sitting pretty: Choqolate GH stuns social media with new bedroom photos

Choqolate GH has wowed dazzled social media once again with a set of photo

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with two never-seen-before photos that have caused traffic on Instagram.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Ebony Reigns, has released photos of herself without make-up while posing in a room.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen seated on what looked like her bed in her bedroom as she posed for the camera.

Photos pf Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/@choqolategh

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see that her pretty face is even better without make-up.

She was seen in a black t-shirt which she wore over what looked like short bodycon leggings - also black in colour.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "Privacy is POWER .what people don’t know, they can’t RUIN !!!"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over Choqolate GH's matchless beauty without makeup.

