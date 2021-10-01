You're a Failure if You Still Stay with Your Parents at 35 - Nigel Gaisie Claims

You're a Failure if You Still Stay with Your Parents at 35 - Nigel Gaisie Makes Wild Claims
- Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has shared 10 things he claimed makes a person a failure if not achieved at a certain age or in life
- The 'man of God' asserts that anyone still living with their parents at age 35 is a failure
- Prophet Gaisie also claims ''you’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins at 40''
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has listed 10 things he considers a failure if not achieved at a certain age or in life.
In the long list of claims seen on his Facebook account, he says a person still staying with their parents or family compound at age 35 is a failure.
The Ghanaian preacher also stated that ''you’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins at 40,'' explaining that youngsters around the world are taking over.
Other claims
Prophet Gaisie, who has a reputation for making controversial statements in the past, said:
''You’re a failure if, at 40, certain family relations can’t reach out to you for help, adding that: ''You’re a failure if you’re still following the pattern of your parents, that led to their distraction.''
In addition to his claims, he said:
''You’re a failure if you don’t think well about people, (speak well about people). ''You’re a failure as a parent if your children are not greater than you or perhaps on almost the same scale,'' he added.
Read the full post below:
Not so long, Nigel Gaisei averred that drinking alcohol, philandering or stealing does not make a man of God fake.
The general overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel indicated that people out of ignorance assert that engaging in the generally considered 'vices' undermine God's anointing on a Kingdom representative in the earth realm.
Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh's Philip Abutiate, Prophet Gaisei stressed that every "mortal vessel has a weakness.''
''When a vessel of God [man of God] drinks alcohol, steals, or womanises, it doesn't make him or her fake. Every mortal vessel has a weakness. What makes a man of God fake is that he has changed his covenant with God,'' he said.
