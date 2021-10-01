YEN.com.gh Nominated for 2021 Edition of National Communication Awards

YEN.com.gh has been nominated for the 2021 National Communication Awards

YEN, the second-biggest news website in Ghana, was nominated in the Online Media of the Year category

The nomination comes nearly two years after YEN won the Best Online News Portal award at the 2019 National Communications Awards.

Your authoritative and credible news website, YEN.com.gh, has been nominated for the 2021 National Communications Awards.

YEN, an innovative news website with 2.5 million monthly unique visitors, was nominated in the Online Media of the Year Category of the awards show, which is organized by RAD Communications Limited to recognize and celebrate excellent communication professionals, teams, entities, and organizations across Ghana.

Public voting for the awards started on Thursday, September 30, and would end on December 11, 2021. Voting can be done via https://votedigital.net or via USSD on a mobile phone.

Members of the YEN team

Source: Original

The nomination comes two years after YEN was nominated for the same award and won, beating top competitors, including Starr FM (starrfmonline.com), Citi FM (citinewsroom.com), Ghanaweb (Ghanaweb.com).

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Jeffery Mensah, a senior editor at YEN.com.gh said:

"YEN.com.gh won this category at the maiden edition in 2019 and we are grateful for the nomination this year. We have consistently provided trending news to Ghanaians in a timely manner. Our nomination is thus not out of place. We hope to make it two wins out of two nominations."

Certificate of the award from 2019

Source: Original

The extraordinary five-star dinner/theatre event will be hosted at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6:00 pm (local time) under the theme: “Transforming Ghana’s Economy through digitalization.”

In six years, YEN has grown to become the second-biggest news website in Ghana.

The company has the most engaged Facebook page among media houses in Ghana and has thriving Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

YEN.com.gh's Andriod mobile app is also the most popular news app in Ghana with over 1,000,000 downloads.

Source: Yen.com.gh