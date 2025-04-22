One of Celestine Donkor's three daughters has been tipped by many fans to follow in her mother's footsteps as one of Ghana's successful singers

This comes after the celebrated singer shared her moments with the young daughter on social media

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans hail the Celestine Donkor's daughter

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian singer Celestine Donkor recently shared a video of her singing with one of her three beautiful daughters.

Celestine Donkor's daughter earns fans' praise after showcasing her talent. Photo source: CelestineDonkor

Source: Facebook

The singer and her daughter were rehearing Jonathan David & Melissa Helser's No Longer Slaves released in 2015.

The song which appeared on Bethel Music's lead single from their seventh live album, We Will Not Be Shaken has been performed by several top gospel minsters including Tasha Cobbs.

As of 2024, the song's lyric video had been watched over a 100 million times on YouTube alone.

The 2021 TGMA Best Gospel Artiste Of The Year established that she was rehearsing with her daughter for a church ministration.

The young girl started the song setting the stage for Celestine Donkor to harmoniously blend in with her.

Speaking about the heartwarming mother and daughter moment, Celestine Donkor said,

"Train up children in the way they should go and when they grow, they will not depart from it. Have a beautiful week. #akorfalacomforter."

It appears that the singer interrupted her daughter's personal studies time for the rehearsals.

Celestine Donkor's fans couldn't help but notice a calculator on the table as they flaunted their vocals.

The Agbebolo hitmaker established that the young girl was studying Mathematics before they began their rehearsals.

Celestine Donkor is one of Ghana's many celebrity moms who continue to push their children's creative talents.

Her daughters, Ohemaa, Eyram and Aseye have often been roped in to support their mother's successful career spanning nearly two decades.

Celestine Donkor poses with her three daughter. Photo source: Facebook/CelestineDonkor

Source: Facebook

In 2023, Celestine Donkor invited her second daughter, Eyram to be part of the performers for her flagship annual concert, Celestial Praize.

Video of Celestine Donkor and her daughter's duet is below.

Celestine Donkor's daughter impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Celestine Donkor and her daughter's duet.

Stephyaan Andoh said:

"Amazing 😍 she got a pretty voice.@

Joyce Asumah wrote:

"Very powerful 😍💪💪💪 God bless you mummy."

Mac Mensah Elias Elorm shared:

"Photocopy of Mom wow."

isaac_game_mawulorm noted:

"Okay, that was beautiful. Loved the harmonies and dynamics.

bestcoachmusic remarked:

"Did you use the calculator to calculate those harmonies because it's beautiful 😍❤️😂."

angelinaarthur329 shared:

"Not me doing the tenor part here 😂😂… this is beautiful."

Afua Asantewaa bonds with her daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had been spotted abroad with her eldest daughter, Nana Eturwaa.

The socialite posted her moments with Eturwaa, who has already started building her career as a model, on social media.

In their video, Afua Asantewaa hailed her daughter as they strolled along the street singing Wendy Shay's Too Late.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh