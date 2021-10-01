A Ghanaian police officer and lawyer, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, has marked 10 years at the Bar

In a LinkedIn post, she disclosed that she attained this feat on September 11, 2011

Lawyer Abayie-Buckman also celebrated receiving a Chevening scholarship to study for her Master of Laws (LLM) degree

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman has secured a double win as she celebrates 10 years at the Bar and receiving a Chevening scholarship to add to her academic credentials.

Ten years ago on September 11, 2011, she became a fully-fledged lawyer along with other colleagues, and she has since not looked back.

Abayie-Buckman continues to add to her achievements as an attorney. Soon, she'll be heading to Lancaster University to pursue a Master of Laws (LLM) degree.

Sharing her story

She disclosed in a LinkedIn post that she was selected this year while marking the 10th anniversary of being called to the Bar.

''A decade at the BarCongratulations to me and the crop of Lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on 11th September 2011. Grateful indeed to my Lord Almighty and to all who contributed to bringing me thus far! There is still a lot to learn and a lot to do to live purposefully,'' she said.

''When I shared my new role as a Prosecutor, I promised to share with you "an amazing news of where my career is headed". Here it is. I'm #Chevening at #LancasterUniversity #LLM for the requisite knowledge and skills to help promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism,'' she added.

Protecting civilians

Abayie-Buckman mentioned that one of her priorities is to help improve the ability of the police to protect civilians from terrorists.

''Amidst other security challenges including terrorist groups operating in the Sahel are expanding their presence southward, increasingly threatening coastal West African states.

''The Police, must improve their ability to protect civilians from terrorists. I want my contribution to be counted. Come next year, I will return to Ghana with more vim and vigour,'' she said.

