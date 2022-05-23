A senior at Ashesi University in Ghana, Eyram Tamakloe, has built prototype devices to help asthmatic children

Her portable monitoring device and dosage counter could help asthmatic kids better recognise triggers in their environment

Tamakloe was motivated by her childhood inadequacies as someone who suffered from asthma and chose to work on the devices for her final-year project

An innovative Ghanaian student, Eyram Tamakloe, has developed a portable monitoring device and dosage counter that could help asthmatic children better recognise triggers.

Besides discerning triggers in their environment, the devices could also alert the user to urgently retrieve a rescue inhaler.

Drawing inspiration from her childhood inadequacies

Tamakloe, a final-year student at Ashesi University in Ghana was inspired to build the devices for her final year project because of her childhood inadequacies as a person who suffered from asthma.

Photo of Eyram Tamakloe and the devices. Source: Ashesi University

Source: UGC

The 22-year-old Electrical and Electronic Engineering major could not participate in several activities as a child growing up because of her fear of experiencing attacks due to the condition.

Tamakloe wanted to help make life easier for children with similar health challenges.

How the devices work

The devices rely on sensors for air quality, humidity, and temperature to communicate environment readings to a database that allows doctors to also understand which environments their patients are often in, which can be useful for dosage recommendations.

Tamakloe explained that the dosage counter monitors how many times an inhaler was used per day.

"This information is also included in a database and helps the doctor determine if adjustments need to be made to improve the user's condition,'' says Tamakloe, according to Ashesi University.

After completing the project, Tamakloe expressed excitement about accomplishing her task

''It's been exciting, and I have learned a lot of new things. I am grateful to my supervisor who encouraged and supported me.''

