Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah, has laid his mother to rest after giving her a befitting funeral on Saturday [today], October 2, 2021.

The late Esther Owusu Assuming passed on Monday, July 19, after battling a short illness.

The final funeral took place today, October 2, at H/No 23 A Block B Daaho, Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Actor Bill Asamoah Lays Mom to Rest, Emelia Brobbey, Other Stars Mourn with Him Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Bill Asamoah, who says his late mom has always been his role model and shaped him into the person he is today, is mourning her with family members, colleagues in the entertainment industry, and well-wishers.

Celebrities, including actress Emelia Brobbey and other personalities, are in attendance.

Heartbreaking photos showing Bill Asamoah in a sombre mood and actress Emelia Brobbey arriving at the ongoing funeral have emerged on social media.

See photos and video below:

1. Bill Asamoah was captured in a sombre mood at his mother's funeral.

2. Emelia Brobbey arrives at Bill Asamoah's mom's funeral.

Source: Yen.com.gh