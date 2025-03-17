Afia Schwarzenegger in a video chastised Osei Kwame Despite over his failure to own a private jet despite parading as one of the wealthiest men in Ghana

The controversial actress stressed that even Richard Nii-Quaye Armah owns a private jet but the famous businessman does not boast of one

Afia Schwar who has beef with Despite Media called out the entire organisation as well and was angry about her being a topic of discussion on their programs

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has criticized businessman Osei Kwame Despite for not owning a private jet despite being considered one of the wealthiest men in the country.

In a viral video, Afia Schwarzenegger questioned why Despite, known for his wealth and luxury lifestyle, has not acquired a private jet. She compared him to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit, who recently bought both a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron.

She also ridiculed Despite’s Tesla Cybertruck, which was the talk of the town when he first bought it. According to her, the vehicle is not a true luxury car, claiming that it is used as a taxi in the US.

She also criticised him for not contributing to media personality Kofi Adomah's eye surgery. The media personality was involved in a gun accident recently and has been in need of medical care.

Afia Schwarzenegger pointed to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye as an example of a businessman who has proven his financial status, stating that the young man owned a private jet while Despite did not have one.

The Bills Micro Credit founder went viral in recent weeks when he acquired a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron Sport.

Afia Schwar questioning Despite's wealth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr. Angelo said:

"Hw3 obaa enim tataatan sei champanzee..wei nyinara wonya berma ma wase no p3 mtcheew.. bayifour baa."

Adepapapabi commented:

"Eeeiii Afia does ur husband have an airplane u drive Uber u are insulting someone who has fed u before."

Ohemaa said:

"How can u insult your destiny changer? this man once fed and paid for your father's hospital bills before."

Abena June commented:

"Schwar if you don't want people to talk about you, desist from talking about others."

Qweku_Delicious💎🇨🇦 said:

"Aah but wait oo did you father Kwaagyei even buy corolla kwame when he was alive."

ajohnnynarteying wrote:

"Madam and so what about ur family members and the big man in ur family who is driving a Toyota Kwame."

crossedroadz said:

"Dr Kwame Despite has nothing to prove to anyone. You Afia and your entire family and generations to come will ever make the kind of money Despite has made."

Asamoah Gyan flaunts mansion

Another millionaire, Asamoah Gyan has become a topic of discussion on social media after flaunting his mansion's interior.

YEN.com.gh reported that the footballer's mansion which was built in 2016, cost him $3 million.

Many Ghanaians praised the beauty of the edifice and hailed him.

