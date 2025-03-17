Miss Enny's boyfriend has broken up with her despite recently buying him a PS5 and other expensive gifts

The social media influencer trended number one on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend after she announced that they were no more

Not long ago, the content creator shared a video of herself gifting her man the PS5 and other presents and her fans and followers sympathised with

Social media influencer Miss Enny became a topic of discussion over the weekend after disclosing that her relationship with her boyfriend had ended.

Miss Enny and boyfriend breakup. Photo source: missenny

Source: Instagram

The announcement, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), saw her name climb to the top of the platform’s trending list as fans reacted with surprise.

Miss Enny disclosed that her breakup came at an unexpected time on the eve of what would have been her second anniversary with her boyfriend.

Miss Enny was scheduled for two events when her man informed him about his decision. She said despite this, she managed to attend the gig and created content as if nothing had happened. In her post on X, she said:

"If you think you’re having a terrible day, just know that today is suppose to be me and Bobo’s two year anniversary today but he broke up with me yesterday when I was prepping for two events. I attended the events with smiles and created content. So yours might be better😊"

Not long ago, Miss Enny had shared a sweet video of herself surprising her then-boyfriend with a PlayStation 5 and other luxurious gifts, a gesture that had earned her praise at the time.

Now, in light of the breakup, the clip resurfaced and triggered reactions with many Ghanaians expressing disappointment in the young man.

Fans and followers flooded her comment section with words of encouragement, checking to see how she was faring.

PS5, the popular gaming console Photo source: Sony

Source: AFP

Miss Enny's breakup stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iamslick said:

"I respect this and I wish more content creators would realize this. If you’re going to put the positive aspects of your life out there you should be bold enough to put the negative out there too. If you can’t deal with the trolls of sharing the negative then keep it all private."

Bra_Baffour commented:

"He’s a fine gentleman. He knows how to love so much. Very intelligent handsome guy who sticks to one lady. Mind you, he’s a chartered accountant and pure finance guy. I deeply recommend him for u." '

AzayBc0928 said:

"The internet doesn’t care about people's feelings you watch people make a mockery of a tough situation like this hmm."

CollinsAsein wrote:

"Try your best to apologize and do whatever it takes to get him back; then dump him! Never let a man break up with you first. Win the game and make him cry."

Akuapem Poloo gets pregnant

Akuapem Poloo is also trending on social media after she flaunted her baby bump.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media sensation is expecting her second child.

Akuapem Poloo already has a son and he is also excited about being a big brother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh