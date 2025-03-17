Dr Likee And Yaw Dabo Attend Funeral, Mesmerise Fans With Their Adowa Dance
- Scores of Kumawood celebrities including among were spotted at a recent star-studded funeral in Kumasi
- This was Yaw Dabo's first public gathering after flying out of the country touring sporting facilities and deepening his ties in the football world
- Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Dr Likee and Yaw Dabo
Ghanaian actors Dr Likee and Yaw Dabo joined several Kumawood stars at the Oheneyere Frema Konadu Yiadom.
The late matriarch born in 1949 was buried after a solemn funeral at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.
Several top personalities including King Zoro and some Kumawood stars were spotted at the funeral.
Yaw Dabo and Dr Likee in their black funeral outfits joined the numerous guests to mourn the late Amampemhemaa. They arrived to cheers from the cultural troupe hired to entertain guests.
In the Akan community, drumming and dancing are a mainstay of funerals. They are expressing grief, celebrating the deceased's life, honouring ancestors, and fostering community solidarity, serving as a powerful form of communication and remembrance.
Yaw Dabo on meeting the cultural troupe took to the dance floor to showcase his dance moves. Dr Likee followed suit impressing scores of guests at the funeral. Some individuals joined the actors on the dancefloor to spray them with cash.
Reverend Obofuor weeps at mum's one-week observance
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofuor wept uncontrollably at his mother Madam Afia Pokuaa's one-week observance on Friday, March 14, 2025.
In a video, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder was comforted by his wife, Bofowaa and kids as he became overwhelmed with sorrow.
Many Ghanaians thronged on social media to sympathise with Reverend Obouor as he dealt with the loss of his beloved mother.
