Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare made his first public appearance following his recent dismissal by President John Dramani Mahama

The former IGP expressed his gratitude to God, the Church of Pentecost and Ghanaians for their support during his tenure

George Akuffo Dampare's Thanksgiving service garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, George Akuffo Dampare has courted attention after a video of him at a recent church event surfaced on social media.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare attends a Thanksgiving service at his church after his dismissal. Photo source: @realityimages

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former IGP, a member and elder of the Church of Pentecost attended a Thanksgiving Service event at his church on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

At the event, George Akuffo Dampare, who wore an all-white outfit, publicly spoke for the first time following his dismissal from his role as the Inspector General of Police by President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Speaking behind the pulpit in front of a large congregation inside the church, the former IGP recounted his journey and expressed his gratitude to God for getting the opportunity to lead the Ghana Police Service for almost four years.

George Akuffo Dampare received massive cheers from the congregation as he also thanked the Church of Pentecost for their immense support throughout his tenure as the leader of the police force.

The former IGP also expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians, who showered him with praise and support during his tenure.

George Akuffo Dampare, who is also a chartered accountant was removed from his position as the Inspector General of Police by President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare greets a group of policemen at a public gathering. Photo source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The announcement of his dismissal was made in a press statement released on social media by the Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency and Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was previously the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations was immediately named as Dampare's replacement by the President and was sworn in at the Jubilee House on Friday, March 14 with senior government officials and top security personnel in attendance.

The former IGP had been the subject of a possible removal from his role after President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were sworn into office following the National Democratic Congress' massive victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 general elections.

George Akuffo Dampare was appointed as the acting Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021 during his second consecutive term in office.

He assumed the role and took over from James Oppong-Boanuh who had been serving since October 2019.

Below is the video of former IGP Dampare at his Thanksgiving Service event:

Dampare's Thanksgiving service stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asabee commented:

"I have always maintained that, in my 36 years in the Ghana Police Service, no IGP can match your achievements as far as IGP responsibilities are concerned."

On God said:

"12 years in the service and I can say there’s no IGP to match you. You have really served your country well. God bless you, sir and I wish you all the best 🙏."

Tina Amoako commented:

"Much respect for you sir. You have served this nation well. All the best."

IGP Yohuno causes stir at Thanksgiving service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the new Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Christian Tetteh Yohuno caused a stir at a Thanksgiving service in his church after his appointment.

The new IGP met his fellow members jubilating on the church premises as he arrived for the event in a large convoy accompanied by a police band.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno also spoke in front of the congregation inside his church, where he thanked President Mahama and others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh