The French forward has set his sights on achieving an extraordinary feat in his first season with Real Madrid

Mbappé has made an explosive start to his career at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring lots of goals in 2024/25 season

The French attacker is one of the most outstanding players in the UEFA CL this season despite early struggle

Kylian Mbappé says he wants to help Real Madrid achieve a feat they have never managed to obtain in 70 years.

Just months into his tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé has already made a huge impact, scoring 30 goals and providing 4 assists in 43 games for Real Madrid so far in the 2024/25 season.

However, the French international's ambitions go far beyond personal glory. He has set his sights on a historic achievement with his new club - a treble in his first season.

Mbappé's strong start at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's integration into Real Madrid has been nothing short of remarkable and amazing. Having been one of the brightest stars in European football during his time at PSG, expectations were high when he made the switch to Madrid.

But the 25-year-old has risen to the challenge, immediately proving himself as a key player for Los Blancos. His impressive form of 30 goals and 4 assists in Real Madrid 2024/25 season speaks volumes about his firepower. From his pace and dribbling to his clinical finishing, Mbappé has brought a new dynamic to the attacking line of one of the most successful clubs in football history.

Setting sights on the Treble

In an interview with Le Parisien, Mbappé expressed his desire to achieve a feat that has never been accomplished by Real Madrid. That is winning the treble with the Spanish powerhouse.

"I watch all the football matches, and obviously PSG's too. I really wish them the best. But I'm focused on Real Madrid and this historic treble we can achieve," Kylian Mbappe stated.

The treble — winning the domestic league, the domestic cup, and the UEFA Champions League — has been a rare and elusive achievement in the football world, with only a few clubs, such as Celtic, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, having secured this prestigious honor.

Real Madrid, despite being one of the most successful clubs in European football history with 15 UEFA CL titles, has never managed to win all three major trophies in a single season. Mbappé is acutely aware of the gravity of the challenge but believes that this ambitious target is within reach.

A historic first season

For Mbappé, the prospect of achieving such an extraordinary feat in his first season with the club is especially significant. Not only would it be an incredible personal achievement, but it would also mark a landmark moment for Real Madrid. Winning a treble would solidify his status as one of the world’s best players and leave a lasting legacy at the club from the very beginning of his career at Madrid.

"It’s something Real Madrid has never achieved, so it would be truly extraordinary for my first season to achieve it. I'm trying not to think about anything else so I can be 150% for Real Madrid and bring home these trophies." Mbappé added.

His words reflect the hunger and determination he brings to the club, and this mindset has clearly transferred onto the pitch as well. With his ability to lead the team in critical moments, Mbappé’s ambition to help Madrid achieve the treble is not just a dream — it’s a real possibility. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men would need to be excellent to realize this feat given FC Barcelona's threat in all these competitions including the UEFA CL where they quarter-finals threw up exciting pairings.

