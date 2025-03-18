Sports Minister Raises Concerns About Otto Addo Ahead of Ghana vs Chad FIFA WCQ

Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, voices concerns over Otto Addo's retention as Black Stars boss

The Black Stars are in second place in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, tied with Comoros on 9 points

Otto Addo failed to qualify the Ghana national football team to the 2025 African Cup of Nations

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a recent interview with TV3 Sports Station, Ghana’s newly appointed Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, revealed his concerns regarding the Ghana Football Association’s decision to retain Otto Addo as head coach of the national football team, the Black Stars.

This statement comes on the heels of the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking the first time since 2004 that Ghana will not be participating in the prestigious continental tournament.

Sports and Recreation minister of Ghana Kofi Adams (in smock) in a meeting with GFA Executive Council including GFA President Kurt Okraku on March 17, 2025 in Accra. Image credit: @Ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Though Adams voiced his concerns about the GFA’s choice, he also expressed his understanding of the current situation, suggesting that, given the team’s upcoming fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, now may not be the right time to make a change.

His remarks have sparked conversation as the Black Stars strive to maintain a competitive edge in international football despite the setbacks of the AFCON 2025 failure.

Otto Addo’s tenure and the AFCON 2025 miss

Addo’s tenure as Black Stars head coach has been marked by significant highs and lows. Appointed in March 2022, Addo took over the reins of the national team during a transitional period. Under his leadership, Ghana secured qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but the team’s performance in the tournament left much to be desired. The Black Stars were eliminated in the group stages, with a win and two losses, which did little to inspire confidence in Addo’s ability to lead Ghana on the continental stage.

However, the most glaring disappointment for Addo and the Black Stars came with the failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana's absence from the upcoming AFCON marks the first time in over two decades that the nation will not be represented at the prestigious competition. This failure has been met with widespread disappointment from fans, as the Black Stars are traditionally one of the strongest teams in African football.

While the GFA has chosen to continue with Otto Addo at the helm, Kofi Adams has raised questions about the wisdom of this decision, particularly in light of the national team’s recent struggles. His statement that he raised concerns during meetings with the GFA reflects the tension between public expectations and the association’s internal decision-making process.

The GFA’s justification for retaining Otto Addo

Despite Kofi Adams’ reservations, the Ghana Football Association has justified its decision to retain Otto Addo as coach of the Black Stars. According to the GFA, the decision was made after careful deliberation and in consideration of the team’s current situation, particularly the crucial upcoming games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

The Black Stars currently find themselves in second place in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, tied on nine points with Comoros but trailing on goal difference. Ghana is set to face Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24, with Senegalese match officials appointed to handle the latter.

These two crucial matches that will determine their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. With the stakes so high, the GFA feels that a coaching change at this critical juncture might be counterproductive.

The need for patience

Kofi Adams, while expressing concerns, also took a pragmatic approach in his comments. He acknowledged that, although he was not fully satisfied with the decision to keep Otto Addo, he understood the importance of stability in the midst of crucial qualifiers.

“I met the GFA, and they explained their decision to keep Otto. Am I fully satisfied? Time will tell. But I raised my concerns. Given the crucial games ahead, making a coaching change now might not be the best move,” Kofi Adams said, reflecting a sense of cautious optimism.

The minister’s view underscores the complex nature of managing a national football team. On one hand, there is the desire for immediate results and the pressure to perform at the highest level. On the other, there is the need to balance that with long-term planning and the recognition that changing the leadership of the team mid-campaign could introduce more problems than solutions.

Adams’ perspective reflects a careful weighing of these factors, highlighting his responsibility to prioritize the team’s immediate goals while also considering the broader picture.

The GFA President Kurt Okraku (right) and the Sports and Recreation minister Kofi Adams shaking hands after a meeting. Image credit: Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Ghana

Source: Twitter

The stakes for the Black Stars

The upcoming matches against Chad and Madagascar are critical for the Black Stars, as they are fighting for a place in the 2026 World Cup. With only one automatic spot available from Group I, Ghana cannot afford to drop points in these fixtures if they hope to qualify for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, speaking about Otto Addo's credentials, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, president and owner of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim alias Micky Charles, believes the ex-Dortmund coach could guide the Black Stars to a win against Chad on Friday.

''I believe with the right mentality, right coaching, and performance from the players, we would be able to defeat Chad and then Madagascar to boost our World Cup qualification chances.'' Micky Charles said.

While the AFCON disappointment looms large, the World Cup qualifiers offer the Black Stars an opportunity for redemption. However, the team faces tough competition, with Comoros leading the group and other teams, including Mali also in the mix for qualification.

Accra Sports Stadium floodlights malfunctioning

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that the Accra Sports Stadium has key parts not in appreciable conditions, including the floodlights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh