GH TikToker 3diadia Travels To Germany, Shares His Moments, Video Excites Many
GH TikToker 3diadia Travels To Germany, Shares His Moments, Video Excites Many

by Peter Ansah
  • Ghanaian content creator 3diadia known for his hilarious commentary on TikTok has flown out of the country
  • The TikTok sensation recently shared his first moments and journey on social media
  • The viral comic star's first set of videos flying to Germany have garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian content creator 3diadia, one of the country's sensational online comics has flown abroad.

GH TikToker 3diadia travels abroad in video. Photo source: @3diadia
The content creator has garnered nearly half a million followers online thanks to his unique and compelling story-telling which is often spiced with unrefined humour.

3diadia who has collaborated with several stars including Afua Nash confirmed that his destination was Germany.

Several videos of him en route and at his destination have surfaced on social media.

In most of them, the viral sensation overwhelmed with emotions couldn't help but showcase his dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh

