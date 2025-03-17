Ghanaian content creator 3diadia known for his hilarious commentary on TikTok has flown out of the country

The TikTok sensation recently shared his first moments and journey on social media

The viral comic star's first set of videos flying to Germany have garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian content creator 3diadia, one of the country's sensational online comics has flown abroad.

The content creator has garnered nearly half a million followers online thanks to his unique and compelling story-telling which is often spiced with unrefined humour.

3diadia who has collaborated with several stars including Afua Nash confirmed that his destination was Germany.

Several videos of him en route and at his destination have surfaced on social media.

In most of them, the viral sensation overwhelmed with emotions couldn't help but showcase his dance moves.

Ajagurajah flies abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah had traveled overseas.

Videos of him abroad sparked speculations as fans wondered whether his trip was connected to his ongoing feud with US-based social media personality Young Don.

The feud between Young Don and Ajagurajah started in 2023 when Young Don repeatedly insulted the spiritual leader online. Ajagurajah responded by warning that his words would have consequences.

