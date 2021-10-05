The galvanised crash barriers installed at the newly-constructed Pokuase interchange have been stolen by unidentified people.

This news comes barely three months after the inauguration of the interchange and opening it to traffic.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the stolen crash barriers were valued at $3,500.

Crash barriers on Pokuase Interchange stolen Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh/ Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The importance of the crash barriers is meant to protect vehicles from falling over from a high embarkment onto the main road for vehicles coming from Kwabenya, cover a stretch of 40 metres.

The report also indicated that 10 of the crash barriers were stolen with each measuring four feet.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As if that is not enough, 40 streetlights on the stretch have also been damaged at the interchange.

Investigations are however underway to bring the offenders to book.

More soon...

Source: Yen.com.gh