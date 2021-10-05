Crash barriers, streetlights installed on newly-constructed Pokuase Interchange stolen
The galvanised crash barriers installed at the newly-constructed Pokuase interchange have been stolen by unidentified people.
This news comes barely three months after the inauguration of the interchange and opening it to traffic.
According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the stolen crash barriers were valued at $3,500.
The importance of the crash barriers is meant to protect vehicles from falling over from a high embarkment onto the main road for vehicles coming from Kwabenya, cover a stretch of 40 metres.
The report also indicated that 10 of the crash barriers were stolen with each measuring four feet.
As if that is not enough, 40 streetlights on the stretch have also been damaged at the interchange.
Investigations are however underway to bring the offenders to book.
