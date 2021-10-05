Five teenagers reportedly drown at Komenda in the Central Region

The four boys and a girl were aged between the ages of 11-15

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 2, when they went swimming

Residents at Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning.

Five teenagers; a boy and four girls have reportedly drowned in the sea at Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region

The five teenagers, according to Starrfm.com.gh drowned on Saturday, October 2, when they went swimming.

The Assembly Member for Komenda Anomako Electoral Area Kojo Williams confirmed that the children were aged 11 and 15.

According to him, few hours after news of the drowning broke two bodies were washed ashore.

He further said on Sunday, October 3, they found two other bodies after which they reported the case to the Komenda Police station for investigations.

All four bodies have been sent to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

A search party made up of fishermen is still on the lookout and searching for the remaining body in the sea.

20 teenagers drown at Apam Beach

In March 7, 2021, some 20 teenagers drowned at the Apam beach in the Central region, where they went to play football.

As per usual, the teenagers decided to take a swim after they had played but were unfortunately swept away by high tides.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when the children between the ages of 14 and 17 years went through an illegal route through a lagoon despite several warnings.

The report indicated that the children took that route in order not to be noticed by the leadership of the fishermen at the beach due to the directive on the closure of beaches.

Confirming the incident, the Apam District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Moses Osakonor said information got to him around 6 pm on Sunday, when the relative of one of the victims reported that his 15-year-old nephew had drowned with other kids.

DSP Osakonor noted that some of the children who were rescued were admitted for treatment at the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam.

