Nine illegal miners have been arrested along the Ankobra River at Prestea Nakaba in the Western Region

Operation Halt also destroyed 23 changfans, 27 water pumps and 33 grinding machines on the river

Meanwhile, in New Abirem in the Eastern Region, the Akyem Kotoku Environmental Task Force has also arrested 20 illegal miners including two Chinese nationals

Operation Halt has arrested nine suspected illegal miners and destroyed 23 Changfans along the Ankobra River at Prestea Nakaba in the Western Region.

The task force also destroyed 33 grinding machines, 27 water pumps and three Changfan boards on the Ankobra River.

Operation Halt's operation reaches Ankobra River in the Western Region.

Additionally a motorbike found at the site was also burned.

Earlier, the task force had been at Assin Assaman in the Assin Fosu district in the Central Region.

Operation Halt destroyed 10 changfans and seven water pumps along the Pra River.

A locally manufactured single-barrel gun, a BB cartridge and a set of tools used in illegal mining was also seized at the site.

The action is part of a nationwide operation to clampdown on illegal mining operations across major water bodies.

The government’s renewed fight against galamsey follows heightened agitation from civil society organisations and trade unions concerning the impunity that has characterised the galamsey menace in the country.

The task force has since been to about three rivers including the Birim, Pra and Ankobra Rivers.

Akyem Kotoku task force apprehends illegal miners

In New Abirem in the Eastern Region, the Akyem Kotoku Environmental Task Force has also arrested 20 illegal miners including two Chinese nationals on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

The suspects were caught red handed near the Roman Missionary House in the Birim North District.

The task force also seized three excavators, two pumping machines and various mining equipment.

The suspects numbering 20 have been placed in police custody and are awaiting arraignment.

The District Chief Executive of Birim North, Raymond Nana Dampte, was also accused of engaging in illegal mining.

The task force said the DCE along with one Nana Aduasenehene had aided the excavators into the community and during the apprehension of the illegal miners had also attempted to prevent the task force from arresting them.

CJ urges women to fight galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo has urged women to join the fight against illegal mining.

She said should the ongoing environmental injustice continue; women would not have a conducive environment to thrive and prosper.

She also urged women in higher positions to mentor younger women professionals to help build a just society for women.

Source: YEN.com.gh