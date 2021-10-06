The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has fulfilled his promise of providing free eye surgeries for his constituents who needed it.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okudzeto Ablakwa mentioned that over 400 of his constituency members are currently receiving surgery at the Battor Government Hospital, from visiting ophthalmologists

According to him, Operation Fix Every Eye Condition in his beloved constituency has been overwhelmingly successful.

Ablakwa holds free eye surgery for over 400 people in North Tongu Photo credit: Samual Okudeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the hospital capturing some of the moments from inside and outside the theatre.

1. Okudzeto Ablakwa in the theatre with the medical team

2. Ablakwa looking on as the Ophthalmologist does his thi

3. Ablakwa exchanging pleasantries with some health workers at the hospital

4. A member of the medical team examining a prospective patient.

5. Ablakwa captured busily explaining things to a health worker at the facility.

6. One of the patients who has just been attended to.

7. A child with an eye condition was also listed for the surgery also got operated on.8

8. Others waiting on their turn to be operated upon.

9. THe grandmothers were definitely not left out.

10. More people spotted seated outside waiting for their turn to be called in for the surgery.

11. This little girl undergoing an eye examination before being prepped for surgery.

12. The doctor spotted again busily working on an eye.

Free Eye Screening in North Tongu

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ablakwa organised a six-day eye screening for members of his constituency.

The North Tongu’s Free Eye Screening Outreach commenced in Mafi Dedukope on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The screening was aimed at provided pro-bono eye care service and also hand out at least 10,000 eyeglasses to those who need them.

In addition to free medications, free eye surgeries shall be carried out by our visiting specialists using theatres at the Battor Catholic Hospital.

Source: Yen News