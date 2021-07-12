Last week, social media and online news platforms were awash with the news about government deciding to pay the spouses of both the president and the vice.

The news of the two being on government payroll going forward drew a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who taught the move was a wrong one.

YEN.com.gh however, hit the streets of Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environs to seek the opinions of Ghanaians.

Sharing his view on the alleged GHc 21,000 and over which will be paid, a mobile phone dealer at the tiptoe lane at circle said he was surprised when he leant of it.

According to him, there are a lot of challenges the country is facing, and that the money that will be used to pay these women should be used to solve some of the issues the country is facing.

He added that schools lacking basic facilities like lavatories, desks, and dormitories, and that these should rather be prioritised instead of paying them all this money.

A passer-by was of the view that there was no need to pay the presidential spouses because Ghanaians did not vote them into power.

According to him, they can just be paid allowances or better still they can take up jobs if they want a lot of money.

A middle aged man who is into the sale of second-hand boots said it is unfair and an act of cheating on the side of the president.

According to him, the president deciding to pay his wife a salary instead of allowances is not the way to go since there are a lot of financial constraints in the country.

In a related development, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has waded into the debate around salaries for presidential wives.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Gyampo pushed against the idea.

He argued that the president and vice president are paid enough to cover their family.

