National Security has detailed the discovery of official Bank of Ghana cash boxes at the centre of a massive counterfeiting operation in Sapeiman.

This has sparked serious concerns about regulatory lapses and the integrity of Ghana’s financial security systems.

National Security says it found official Bank of Ghana cash boxes at the scene of a counterfeiting operation in Sapeiman. Source: 3News

During a tour of the crime scene granted to the press, Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, said the money boxes were Authentic Bank of Ghana property.

The Sapeiman bust took place in February and unearthed a large-scale forgery ring operating behind a seemingly abandoned building disguised as a local battery-charging shop.

Security operatives uncovered 10 40-foot containers filled with counterfeit Ghana cedi and US dollar notes. The team also discovered fake gold bars.

National Security has launched a manhunt for the suspected kingpin of the operation, known only as “Alhaji.” Jakpa confirmed that “solid evidence” links Alhaji to both the scene and a broader criminal network.

