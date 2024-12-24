Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has gone viral with her gorgeous white lace wedding gown on Instagram

Felicia Osei and her alleged handsome husband couldn't stop smiling at each other during the video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei's elegant photos online

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei allegedly tied the knot in a luxurious private ceremony on December 20, 2024.

The Onua FM presenter nearly broke the internet with her beautiful kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The content creator wore a long-sleeve beaded white lace for the white wedding, highlighting her natural curves.

Felicia Osei slays in stylish gown. Photo credit: @alba_experience.

Felicia Osei looked splendid in a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that complimented her melanin skin.

She accessorised her look with beautiful diamond stud earrings matching her stylish gown's rhinestones.

Felicia Osei models in a stylish gown

Ghanaian musician Abiana and other celebrities have commented on Felicia Osei's alleged wedding video

abianamusic stated:

"You will think the pictures are Ai created ooo saaa naaa awaresɔɔɔɔ , congratulations 👏👏👏. Nyame ashira su👏👏👏👏👏 😍😍."

studiochiques_parlour stated:

"Congratulations sis❤️."

eben_arthur stated:

"I won't believe till I see u pregnant 😂."

sista.afia stated:

"Eii 😂. Feli I want to believe you?? 😍."

maabena_nyamesem stated:

"Abena, you're confusing me oo🤔."

iamdianak1122 stated:

"Why am I finding it difficult to believe this girl? 😂🤣 Congrats anyway but when did you break up with Akwasi? 😂😂."

food.courtgh stated:

"Congratulations darling 😍….Thought she was kidding."

_ajubikete stated:

"Wow, beautiful 😍 congratulations 💜💜💜."

kwajogilberto stated:

"Until I see a staff from media General congratulating you, I will remain silent."

ttriumph.michael stated:

"Aah, but when I saw your video announcing the wedding yesterday, I thought it was a joke, oooo cuz you often crack jokes like that, so it’s the same thing 😂….wow! @osei__felicia."

Check out the photos below:

Felicia Osei's alleged husband rocks elegant suit

Felicia Osei's alleged husband looked dapper in a white stylish blazer and black tailored-to-fit trousers to complete his look.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei copies 2019 Miss Nigeria's design

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei who went viral after stealing style inspiration from 2019 Miss Nigerian winner.

Felicia Osei's fashion designer failed to acknowledge and credit the fashion designer when they posted the photos online.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's photos as she hung out with her friends.

