Education Minister Says 2024 WASSCE Results To Be Released By December 29

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released by December 29, 2024

The announcement followed concerns raised by the WAEC that outstanding debts had left it unable to repair its faulty scanners

The government, in the meantime, has disbursed GH¢25 million to WAEC to repair the faulty scanners

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results will be released by December 29, 2024.

Dr Adutwum announced this at a working visit to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) printing facility on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the results should be released by December 29, 2024.

The visit followed the WAEC’s revelation that the release of the results was delayed due to a breakdown of scanners.

The WAEC also stated that the government’s outstanding debts have impaired its ability to repair or procure new scanners, contributing to the delay.

Responding to these challenges, the Education Ministry disbursed GH¢25 million to WAEC to repair the faulty scanners.

At the end of his visit, Dr Adutwum stated that he was satisfied with WAEC’s progress and commitment and assured Ghanaians that the results would be released by December 29, 2024.

He noted that the release date would allow universities to quickly admit qualifying students to their various degree and diploma programmes.

WAEC receives additional GH¢25 million from government

The Ministry of Education has released another GH¢25 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to help ensure the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

Citi News reported that the ministry assured the body that WAEC would be well-resourced and able to release West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results soon.

This disbursement of GH¢25 million is expected to alleviate some of WAEC's operational challenges and facilitate the timely completion of their marking processes.

Before this release, the government had channelled GH¢25 million and GH¢50 million to WAEC to administer the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and WASSCE.

WAEC says GH¢25 million not enough

YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC said the GH¢25 million released by the government to cover part of GH¢118 million debt is insufficient to ensure the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

The WAEC has said it needs the full funds to repair faulty scanners, continue the scanning process, and conduct other post-exam activities.

The council initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15, 2024.

