A clothes seller in Dubai has amazed many people online as he spoke Igbo to some Nigerian customers in his shop

The men were surprised at his mastery of the language as they greeted him with handshakes like a brother

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said the oyinbo man even spoke the language better than they do

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An oyinbo man in Dubai has amazed some Nigerian Igbo men shopping for clothes in Dubai in a video posted by comedian Mc Zanzino on Instagram.

In the short clip, the white man conversed with four Nigerians who walked into his shop to buy clothes.

The Nigerians were really surprised by his mastery of the language. Photo source: @mczanzinocfr

Source: UGC

The buyers were impressed

His conversation with them was so fluid. The oyinbo man even did the popular Nigerian handshake to show them he knows their culture.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Posting the video online, the comedian said that Nigerians already 'corrupted' the white man in Dubai as he said "Nigeria to the world".

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut on the platform, it gathered over 700 comments and thousands of views.

They've taught him well

Below are some of the reactions:

@e.s.t.h.e.r____estywayne said:

"Is the yem egom osiso is for me."

@forlaranmiolamidimeji said:

"Chai una don teach am finish."

dj_staffy said:

"Na confirm oyibo agbero."

helencute__ said:

"This one speak pass me."

finidi48 said:

"Any country in the world you inter first thing make sure you ask about them(Igbo) and no Igbo man there, use your return ticket fast."

cenchihairfactory said:

"THIS ONE NA NAIRA MARLIAN OYINBO."

robbypower said:

"This one wan tell us say you no fit call Oyibo complete without pronouncing Ibo."

A white man learning Yoruba

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a white man trying hard to speak the Yoruba language stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a clip shared by Nigerian Actress Bukky Wright, a man stood behind a white man as he reeled out Yoruba expressions.

The white man repeated every phrase the Nigerian man said. Hard as he tried, his pronunciation still came out funnily.

Source: Yen.com.gh