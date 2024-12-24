Empress Gifty has shared the funeral details for her late 70-year-old mum, Evangelist Agnes Annan, popularly known as Agaga

The singer's late mum and Kumawood actress is set to be buried on January 18 after a funeral service in Tema

Fans took to social media to share their sympathy with the bereaved singer and media personality

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, host of UTV's United Showbiz, has invited fans and colleagues to her late mum's funeral on January 18, 2025.

The singer's 70-year-old mum's death was announced on social media on December 14, throwing her fans into a state of mourning.

Scores of celebrities have already called on the bereaved gospel star ahead of her mother's funeral.

In a recent post, Empress Gifty took to social media to share the late Evangelist Agaga's funeral arrangements with fans.

The singer confirmed that her late mum will be buried on January 18 after a burial service at the Tema Community 8, No.3 school park. On social media, the bereaved singer said,

"My late mother, Evangelist. Agnes Abafoduba Annan finally goes home on January 18, 2025. I cordially invite you all to come and mourn with me and my family as we give our mother a befitting burial."

Details of the late Agaga's funeral stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the funeral details for Empress Gifty's mum.

Nana Adoma wrote:

"God is in control it is well may she find eternal rest."

Celebrity's Chic remarked:

"The only girl among 4boys.really understandable why you were so close to your mum. Nante yie Agaga. RIP to all gone souls."

Kwame Dzokoto mourns late Little

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efieweura star Mercy Little Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa, had passed away.

The late actress' colleague Kwame Dzokot shared a heartwarming tribute on social media, shedding light on her final moments.

Kwame Dzokoto said he would miss the late Efiewura star, whose untimely death came as a result of an undisclosed health battle.

