Nana Addo has directed the Sanitation Minister to take care of the Ministry of Gender in the absence of Adwoa Safo

Cecilia Dapaah will be taking care of the ministry until further notice

Adwoa Safo reportedly took a leave of absence which was expected to end on August 31

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to take over from the Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

This directive comes after Adwoa Safo's leave of absence, which was expected to end on August 31, 2021, got extended.

According to a release sighted by YEN.com.gh from the presidency, Adwoa Safo sought leave for personal reasons.

Cecilia Dapaah takes over from Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo and Cecilia Dapaah

Source: Facebook

In her absence and until further notice, Cecilia Dapaah will be taking over as the caretaker minister in charge of gender.

The release has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians

Below are some of the comments;

Khalid Abdul says she should be taken off if she cannot do the job.

If she can't work take her off and appoint someone. School feeding program is in serious crisis.

Greatson Gem Gloryfield claims she has resigned.

She has resigned that cus there are a lot of critics and accusations against that woman too much

Perfumes King says another person should be employed to curb the unemployment.

Just employ another person to curb unemployment rate.

Ebenezer Anokwah explains why Cecilia Dapaah has taken over the ministry and not Adwoa's deputy.

Per provisions of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, a deputy minister CANNOT act for a Minister. Deputy Ministers are to assist Ministers of State and not to act. So whenever, a vacancy occurs in a ministry, another Minister is made to act.

Kofi Dagaati asked if she had no deputy.

No deputy minister for Gender ministry?

Bright Dughan claims she is going to give birth in the US

She dey go born for USA be that o.

Source: Yen.com.gh