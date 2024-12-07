A Toyota Land Cruiser allegedly belonging to the National Security has been seized by some NDC supporters in Tamale

The NDC supporters seized the car and mobile phones of the two individuals in the car after finding some weapons

In a video, Metro TV's Adib Saab

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale have seized a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 suspected to belong to the National Security.

The car was seized on election day, December 7, 2024, after the NDC supporters allegedly found weapons.

Tamale NDC supporters seize a suspected National Security vehicle with weapons. Photo source: @metrotvgh

Source: Twitter

According to Metro TV's Adib Saabi, the NDC supporters found two handguns in the car. After a confrontation, they seized the guns and the mobile phones of the two individuals.

They took the seized items to the Northern Regional Administration, leaving the suspected National Security officials stranded and unable to access the car.

Saabi indicated that the two individuals confirmed they were National Security officials and the handguns were their personal weapons. However, they could not show any identification to that effect.

A video shared on Twitter showed the seized car, which was parked without registration.

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh