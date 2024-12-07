Election 2024: Tamale NDC Supporters Seize Car Of Suspected National Security Operatives With Guns
- A Toyota Land Cruiser allegedly belonging to the National Security has been seized by some NDC supporters in Tamale
- The NDC supporters seized the car and mobile phones of the two individuals in the car after finding some weapons
- In a video, Metro TV's Adib Saab
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale have seized a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 suspected to belong to the National Security.
The car was seized on election day, December 7, 2024, after the NDC supporters allegedly found weapons.
According to Metro TV's Adib Saabi, the NDC supporters found two handguns in the car. After a confrontation, they seized the guns and the mobile phones of the two individuals.
They took the seized items to the Northern Regional Administration, leaving the suspected National Security officials stranded and unable to access the car.
Saabi indicated that the two individuals confirmed they were National Security officials and the handguns were their personal weapons. However, they could not show any identification to that effect.
A video shared on Twitter showed the seized car, which was parked without registration.
See the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh