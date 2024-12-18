A video of a young Ghanaian man crying out over his girlfriend's alleged infidelity has got people talking on social media

This comes after he reportedly found out that his fiancé had been stepping out on him and seeing another man during a loyalty test

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video gave their opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian cocoa farmer was enveloped in sorrow after finding out that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

He discovered the truth after participating in a loyalty test, during which his supposed girlfriend admitted that she had a new lover.

Ghanaian farmer cries out as lover jilts and breaks up with him. Photo credit: @streetztraffic/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the man seated on the floor looking downhearted as he opened up about certain things he did to prove his love for his girlfriend.

First, he disclosed that he was the one providing for the needs of the lady and her mother.

He also added that his younger brother, after completing senior high school, had not been able to further his education, yet he opted to invest in his lover.

"I will never date again. I gave her mother GH¢300 every Friday and also gave her GH¢1000 every week. I was doing all these while my brother, after SHS, had not been able to further his education."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the disgruntled farmer

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section shared varying opinions on the man's pain.

Dr Antwi Ebenezer said:

"I don't know what to say about this guy, have to save my words."

Bertha Best indicated:

"Awww sorry bro, people don't value what they have until they lose it."

Seedorff Amponsah added:

"Sia now de3 u will remember that u have a junior brother."

sham-una

"Hmmm u haven't see anything yet. Fear women, bro take care of ur younger brother."

Lady weeps as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Berla, broke down in tears after her boyfriend failed a loyalty test.

This happened when a call was placed to his supposed boyfriend, only for him to mention Sandra as his girlfriend's name.

Berla, at that point, interrupted the call to confront her cheating lover.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh