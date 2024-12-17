Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu announced the passing of his mother, Hajia Mariama Amidu, a little over a week after the 2024 election

According to him, she will be buried on December 17, 2024, in Tamale, following Islamic traditions

Several social media users who saw his post expressed their condolences and prayed for the soul of his mother

MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu's mother passes on. Photo credit: @iharunaiddrisu

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Haruna Iddrisu prayed for God to grant Hajia Mariama Amidu a good rest and family strength in these times.

“It is with deep regret that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Amidu. Burial takes place today in Tamale. May almighty Allah grant our mom jennatul firdaus and grant our family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

In the just-ended 2024 elections, Haruna Iddrisu retained his seat as the MP for Tamale South. He polled 67 018 against the New Patriotic Party’s Fuseini Musah, recording 20, 974.

Netizens express condolences to Haruna Iddrisu

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Haruna Iddrisu’s announcement of his mother’s death. Read them below:

@hanafim58 said:

“May she rest in the bosom of her creator. Aameen. Accept my condolences.”

@HarunaAliwu wrote:

“Sorry for your lost, may almighty Allah grant her Jannah.”

@den_morganna said:

“My deepest condolences 💐 Sir. Allah is the Greatest.”

@AlhassanmuminGh wrote:

“May Allah Grant her Jannah 🙏Accept my condolences sir.”

@Levit98321564 said:

“May Allah grant her peace 🤲🏽.”

@_Northerner1 wrote:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah grant our mum Jannah.”

@moses_twum20258 said:

“My condolences Chief may her soul rest in peace 🙏.”

@Oluwa69 wrote:

“May Allah grant grandma Jannatul firdaus🤲🧎‍➡️.”

