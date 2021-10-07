A netizen has stirred massive reactions after posing a question online

@enclairmbal asked to know why most accomplished women are not dating

Several tweeps who saw her post said some men are intimidated by successful women

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady has recently sparked a major conversation online by posing an interesting question.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @enclairmbal had the young lady asking the question below;

Why are most successful women single?

Couple showing affection Photo credit: Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It seemed many netizens were very interested in the question as it got over 6,500 likes, close to 900 retweets with 526 quote tweets.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A few of the over 1,300 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh below;

@wandinkosi replied:

I’m still single. And the first thing that most men say is because I seem intimidating. I have a strong mind and personality that takes a special kind of strong man. I find when I get into a relationship, the man feels so powerless that I dominate

From @MthokoM10:

My mom gave me & my sisters advice about relationships. "When you out in the world, you are a doctor, engineer nton nton. The moment when u get back home, you put ur degrees aside and become either a wife or husband."

@vee_october wrote:

most men get easily intimidated by a woman who can hold her own and successful women always have their guard up because they don’t know if a man is with her for her money or he really loves her( yes! Men can be gold diggers too.)

@lebokonyane shared:

Not related to relationships but I work with different women everyday and from my experience most successful women are rude, arrogant and disrespectful. Idk why especially towards other women so I’m guessing they might be doing the same in relationships

From @ShadayaKnight:

A woman is naturally attracted to a man better than her & considering the economical order, only about 10% of men are successful, the 90% is average or broke. That leaves 100% of women (successful & broke) wanting the 10% of successful men...

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian women have shared ideas on why they would never date a poor guy. They were commenting under a public post on YEN.com.gh’s Facebook page on why women want men who are already successful these days.

According to most of them, dating a poor man brings a lot of stress and insecurity because the relationship becomes threatened because most of the times the men leave them for other women.

Some men who also expressed their opinions said they would even not advice their daughter to marry poor men. Some also said it was unfair on the part of the ladies to strictly intend to date only rich men. For instance, Abena said it is better for a lady's heart to be broken by a rich man than a poor man.

Source: Yen.com.gh