Famous American-based Ghanaian YouTuber Twene Jonas flaunted several dollar notes in a viral video

While showing off his wealth, he also addressed concerns brought to him by some fans who complained about wealthy Ahsantis taking over Accra

The video sparked a debate on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing their views on the topic

Controversial social commentator Twene Jonas caused a stir on social media when he flaunted several dollar notes in a video which he shared on social media.

Twene Jonas flaunts dollars in the video. Image Credit: @twenejonas

Twne Jonas took to his Instagram page to address some concerns his followers have brought to his attention regarding the influx of wealthy Ashanti businessmen taking over Accra.

He expressed disappointment in Gas living in unkempt situations such as a kiosk and leaving their beautiful homes and renting them out to Ashantis to make a living.

Twene Jonas was in disbelief about what he had heard and opined that he did not understand why wealthy businessmen have taken over lands at East Legon especially.

"If you go to East Legon, all the executives are people from the Ashanti region. Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong, and all of them who walked and migrated to Accra with their dusty feet and have sold dog chains to become wealthy men while the Ga person washes their car, and becomes a watchman and watches over their mansions."

In the same video, he lashed out at Gas for leaving their properties and land for persons like Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

While addressing the issue, Twene Jonas slept on his back while covering himself with plenty of dollar notes of various denominations.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Twene Jonas, who is living in the US, asked his thousands of followers to confirm the situation to him in the comment section.

"Warm Up! Accra people vs Kumasi people, please confirm it for me if it's true? Glass Nkoaa 🔥 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 Hw3 Fomm 🥰 We run the city 🏙️."

Reactions to Twene Joans' video

Twene Jonas' statements in the video generated a debate in the comment section. While some of his followers agreed with his words, others believed others.

His critics opined that the situation was evident in every country, including abroad, where foreigners buy properties from places outside where they came from.

Below are the social media reactions to Twene Jonas' video about Ahsantis taking over the Ga land:

official_djzion said:

"I have a strong feeling that the person reading this will own a house 🏘️ this year . CLAIM IT. Bless me by following."

1realghallant said:

"One day I will be rich like Jonas."

profile_benson said:

"I just Dey wonder the actual day wey you go get sense ah 😂😂😂."

quabhina_agbeko said:

"Wode3 matters we go use years talk sor udey talk within seconds eeii 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

cal_ma88 said:

"Ah na who says there’s no rich person in Kumasi who’s a Ga and has employed an Ashanti to work for him ….per the example you’re giving …McDan is a GA …and he’s living in Accra and he has much more money."

princeheights said:

"Make nobody come hold you for yard for these few 💯 notes o."

akotonanaama

"Even foreigners have lands owned by them so what’s wrong if a Ghanaian buys from the landlord. The lands are for sale and they bought them."

Twene Jonas shows off his mansion in the US. Image Credit: @twenejonas

Twene Jonas flaunts his BMW

Controversial social commentator Twene Jonas took to Instagram to flaunt the sleek interior of his high-end BMW SUV while flashing several $100 bills.

The content creator boasted about the car’s elegance, highlighting its premium leather seats and advanced infotainment system.

In his video, he also expressed his wish for every Ghanaian to experience life in the U.S., emphasising how enjoyable it was.

Twene Jonas' video quickly gained attention, with fans reacting to his lavish display and comments about life abroad.

