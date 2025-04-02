Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked to a lucrative move to Al-Nassr

The 24-year-old, despite his dip in form compared to last season, remains a hot transfer target for top clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe

While he is tied to West Ham until 2028, fresh transfer updates about Kudus have emerged as the summer transfer window approaches

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a potential transfer target for Saudi Pro League clubs, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr showing the strongest interest in securing his services.

Despite an impressive debut season in the Premier League, the West Ham United attacker has struggled to hit similar heights in the ongoing campaign.

Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window. Photos by Al Nassr FC and Julian Finney.

Kudus' challenging season

The 24-year-old Ghanaian saw his momentum disrupted by a five-game suspension and a significant fine after an altercation with a Tottenham Hotspur defender earlier in the season.

The incident, which stemmed from frustration, forced him to the sidelines, affecting his rhythm and overall impact on the team.

His dip in form is reflected in the numbers. Transfermarkt statistics indicate that he has managed just three goals and one assist in 24 Premier League matches, a stark contrast to the eight goals and six assists he contributed last term.

Acknowledging his underwhelming performances, Kudus himself has admitted to falling short of expectations, with his manager, Graham Potter, echoing similar sentiments.

Will Kudus move to Saudi Arabia?

With West Ham looking to reshape the squad to align with Potter’s tactical philosophy, financial constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations mean the club may need to offload key players to raise funds.

Mohammed Kudus' transfer valuation has been set at £85 million for clubs in Europe, while those in Saudi Arabia will have to pay more for his services. Photo by Julian Finney.

Kudus, one of the Hammers' most valuable assets, has inevitably attracted transfer interest, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a likely destination.

Although Transfermarkt values him at €50 million, West Ham have reportedly set their price tag at £85 million.

Updates on Kudus' reported transfer to Saudi Arabia

However, Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has disclosed that Saudi clubs would need to pay even more than the £85 million benchmark set for European teams, further complicating any potential deal.

For now, Kudus remains focused on his current club, with reports suggesting that while interest from the Middle East is real, a move to Saudi Arabia this summer is not his primary objective.

Enquiries have been made, but negotiations are yet to advance.

What's next for Kudus?

The former Ajax midfielder was absent from West Ham’s Premier League clash against Wolves on April 1, a fixture the Hammers narrowly lost.

Despite featuring for Ghana in both 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break, this was the first time since December 2024 that he was left out of the matchday squad due to injury.

With West Ham set to host Antoine Semenyo’s AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, April 5, per Sofascore, Kudus will hope to regain full fitness in time to return to action and rediscover the form that made him a fan favorite in East London.

West Ham boss makes honest Kudus admission

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that West Ham head coach Graham Potter commented on Mohammed Kudus' absence after their 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Potter admitted that the late withdrawals of Kudus and Jean-Clair Todibo impacted their tactical setup, affecting their overall game plan.

