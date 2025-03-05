The youngest daughter of Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor has opened up about where donations for the funeral were used

In a video, she claimed the money was misused by the family members of the deceased Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer

She claims the family asked her to get a loan to finance her late mum's funeral, despite receiving GH¢100,000 from donors

The youngest daughter of the late Akua Donkor has accused her family of misappropriating donations meant for the politician's funeral.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Mary claimed the family received at least GH¢100,000 in donations for her mother's funeral.

However, according to Akua Donkor's daughter, none of those funds have been used for the sombre purpose that they were intended.

She stated that she had only heard of the money but never saw a single cedi since some family members had hijacked it.

In the interview, Mary claimed that family members had asked her to get a loan for the funeral despite receiving GH¢100,000.

When did Akua Donkor pass away?

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) flagbearer, Akua Donkor, died on October 28, 2024, after being ill for a short period. She died months before Ghana's big 2024 election, which she was contesting as a presidential candidate.

The sad news broke the hearts of friends and loved ones and Ghanaians at large. After her demise, some loved ones donated money to the family for the funeral, as a way of expressing their love for the politician.

Akua Donkor's family receives GH¢100,000 donation

Some relatives of Akua Donkor have confirmed that the family received a donation of GH¢100,000 from the ousted New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

During the interview, Mary noted that she sought answers on why the family needed more money for the funeral when they had already received enough, and was told the funds were used to renovate their family house.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mary's comments

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in Akua Donkor's family. Many criticised the family in the comments section.

@Nak asuako-sapong wrote:

"Greed!!!! no feelings for humanity."

@Rahmatu Haruna wrote:

"This girl should just know how to trend with them cuz they can gang up against her."

@SAkyibea123 wrote:

"My school mate. Mary at Accra Girls awww Mary God be with you."

@Iam_Baidoo wrote:

"We owe Afia an apology."

@Alicebotah1 wrote:

"Me nko mbusua hmmmm."

@chillrichard2 wrote:

"They just want to disgrace the woman."

@abynaagoldust wrote:

"So what efya said was true."

@Efia sugar 11th may wrote:

"Family hmmmm if u have money they will enjoy with u , when u kpai then u 50/ 90."

@KHWEKU Yopoo wrote:

"Ah I'm even crying."

@Herbie_Blaq wrote:

"Hmmmm so she has money to waste on elections that she won’t even win meanwhile her children are not even in good standing?"

Akua Donkor's daughter sends a message to Delay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Akua Donkor's daughters reacted to some comments Delay made years ago about her mum.

The woman noted that her family had not forgiven the television host over the comment on the show and demanded an apology.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken at Delay's remarks about Donkor and expressed their views in the comments section.

