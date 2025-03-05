Kerry Washington, an American movie star known for her lead role in the TV series Scandal, has chosen between Ghana and Nigeria Jollof

The actress gave the emphatic vote during an interview on the red carpet of the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, where she won the Best Actress

The answer of Washington, who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, a man of Nigerian descent, sparked massive reactions online

American actress Kerry Washington has waded into the long-standing Jollof debate between Ghana and Nigeria.

In an emphatic response, Washington chose Nigerian jollof as the superior between the two. She spoke during a red carpet interview at the recently held NAACP Image Awards.

Kerry Washington slays at NAACP Image Awards

Dressed in a purple and brown outfit, Kerry Washington looked dazzling for the NAACP Awards, where she shone by winning the Best Actress on the night for her role in Tyler Perry's Six Tripple Eight.

Watch below for one of her scenes in the movie:

Appearing on the red carpet, the star Hollywood actress was in high spirits and full of smiles as she answered some questions.

Kerry Washington picks Naija Jollof over Ghana's

One of the questions was for her to select her favourite between Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice, and she obliged.

While she noted that she did not want to be brought into the debate, Washington insisted that anything Nigerian is supposed to be better.

"Don't bring into the debate, but of course, anything from Naija is gonna be better," she said giving Nigeria a decisive victory.

The Scandal actress shared that the Jollof rice debate is not new to her, stating that her husband and a colleague had previously engaged in a similar discussion. Theirs [husband and colleague's]. she added, was between Nigerian and Senegalese.

Kerry Washington's husband Nnamdi Asomugha is Nigerian

Her enthusiastic endorsement of Nigerian Jollof should not be surprising as she is closely linked to the West African country through her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha.

Asomugha, an actor, producer, and a former National Football League (NFL) star who played for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, is of Nigerian descent. He was born in Louisiana to Igbo parents.

What is the Ghana-Nigeria Jollof debate about?

For those who may not know, the debate about which country makes the best Jollof in West Africa has been going on for years after it surfaced in the mid-2010s.

Jollof is a dish made with rice and other accompaniments, which is popular in West Africa. It is said to have originated from the fishing communities in Saint-Louis Island in Senegal.

Even though the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has declared Senegal's Jollof as the best, adding that their Ceebu Jen is part of their cultural heritage, it has not settled the debate, and now it is mainly centred on Ghana and Nigeria.

The two countries often debate on social media and hold competitions to determine who is the best.

Kerry Washington's Jollof choice sparks debate

The video of Kerry Washington choosing her best Jollof quickly sparked renewed online discussions among fans from different West African countries. While some agreed with her, others felt she did not know what she was talking about. Some also hailed her for upholding her Nigerian connections through her husband.

africandoll said:

"Oh Ghanaian jollof is still better than Nigerian jollof; don’t get that twisted 😂 But Senegal wins the jollof wars by a huge margin🤗😂."

mo_cious said:

"You know nothing Ms Kerry! But btw, it’s Ghana jollof."

mschinnydee said:

"Naija Jollof is the best, of course! Naija no dey carry last, EVER!!! 🇳🇬."

comfortyaayeboah2001 said:

"Ghana jollof is the best take it or leave it 😂😂🤪🤪."

taiwo.j said:

"Nigerian jollof is the best! Ghanaian jollof is a concoction 😂."

veeva_voom said:

"Wifey knows 👏 Naija is the best. Thank you Ngozi."

