Nigerian Boy Impresses Ghanaians with Fluent Ga Language Skills
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • A 14-year-old Nigerian boy, Francis Ogunbiyi, has stunned his classmates and teachers in Ghana with his fluent Ga language skills
  • Francis confidently introduced himself in Ga, showcasing his impressive language skills, which he learned after moving to Ghana with his parents
  • Francis's language proficiency has earned him praise from a popular Ga language-focused content creator

A young Nigerian boy schooling in Ghana has left his classmates and teachers in awe after exhibiting his fluent Ga language skills at school.

In a trending video, the young boy was heard introducing himself in the local Ghanaian language spoken by indigenes of the Greater Accra Region.

The boy said he was called Francis Ogunbiyi and hailed from Lagos State in Nigeria.

Francis, a basic school pupil, said he was 14 years old, adding that his favorite Ghanaian food was kenkey and fish.

"My favorite colour is red, and I also like basketball because I'm handsome," he said.

The 14-year-old Nigerian boy appeared to have moved to Ghana with his parents at a tender age.

The fluency with which he spoke the Ga language impressed a popular Ga language-focused content creator, James Town TV, who shared his video on Facebook.

In the caption accompanying the video, James Town TV praised little Francis for his deep knowledge of the local language.

"A big shoutout to this young Nigerian who has started learning the Ga language and has already made impressive progress, becoming fluent in just a few months! The Ga language is truly one of the most powerful and sweetest languages in the world," the caption read.

Ga language speakers praise the Nigerian boy

Following the emergence of Francis' video on Facebook, some Ga language speakers took to the comment section to praise him.

Below are some of the comments:

@Iamglorious Nissi said:

"The Ga language should be taught well. The word mi."

@Joe Ans also said:

"And the language of his state in Lagos is very similar to Ga, most words and expressions are same in Ga."

@Noah Antah commented:

"How he started was really good. If not for the latter part I will never believe he is not a Ga."

@Hassan Afolabi Salami also commented:

"Francis Ogunbiyi......Lagos State in Nigeria not anago.....am so proud of you."
Nigerian content creator Brain Jotter speaks twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Nigerian Content creator, Brain Jotter, spoke Twi fluently to the amazement of many Ghanaians

While in Ghana to promote an upcoming event, the content creator had interactions with his fans in the local language.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video, Ghanaians questioned how he was so fluent in the language when he was not a native speaker.

