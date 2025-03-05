Brew Riverson Jnr has resurfaced after many years out of the mainstream Ghanaian movie industry

The veteran actor, in a video, was spotted preaching the gospel to his followers on social media

The video garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Henry Brew-Riverson Jnr has resurfaced after many years out of the mainstream Ghanaian movie industry.

Brew Riverson Jnr resurfaces and preaches the gospel. Photo source: Obibini TV Studio, brewriversonjr

Source: Youtube

The actor took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself preaching the gospel to his followers inside a studio with state-of-the-art equipment.

Brew Riverson Jnr quoted Proverbs 18:21, where he shared a message about life and death and advised people to appreciate the little things God has provided them during their time on earth and be careful of the words that come out of their mouths.

The veteran actor also spoke about how social media, entertainment and arts had negatively influenced the behaviour of people in modern times.

Brew Riverson Jnr, the son of the late Rt Reverend Dr Ebenezer Brew Riverson, who once served as a former deputy-general at the Ghana Education Service, urged his followers to begin a new journey in their lives by embracing God and his message.

Brew Riverson Jnr and his colleagues on the flier of Ebo Whyte's stage play. Photo source: @theuncleebowhyte

Source: Instagram

Brew Riverson Jnr's rise and acting hiatus

Ebenezer Henry Brew-Riverson Jnr rose to prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 1980s and 1990s and became one of the best young actors over a period of time.

In 1996, the veteran actor gained international recognition for starring in the critically acclaimed American movie, Deadly Voyage, a film that follows the real story of a Ghanaian man Kingsley Ofosu and his friends, who suffered bad treatment from a ship's crew after they secretly boarded the ship to seek a better life abroad.

The movie also featured popular Hollywood actor Omar Epps and the British movie legend late Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland CBE.

Brew-Riverson Jnr starred in the movie alongside other high-profile legendary Ghanaian actors like David Dontoh, Oscar Provencal and Juliet Asante.

In 2001, the veteran actor was adjudged the best Ghanaian actor at the third edition of the Ghana Film Awards ceremony.

In 2016, Brew-Riverson Jnr announced that he had quit his acting career after enjoying a stellar run over three decades in the Ghanaian movie industry,

The veteran actor later became a lecturer with the Theater Arts Department of the University of Education, Winneba. In 2024, he returned from his long hiatus to feature in Uncle Ebo Whyte’s theatrical play, ‘Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands’.

Watch the video below:

Brew Riverson's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Solution commented:

"You look like an actor I knew years back."

Kudzerd said:

"Bro is being a long time God bless you for the encouragement and reminding me."

Larbiek commented:

"Eiii Brew Roberson Junior. Wow, long time. We no longer see you on TV, legend."

Mama Tee said:

"Where have you been?"

Mawuli Semevo passes away after fire incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mawuli Semevo passed away after a fire incident in his residence on February 20, 2025.

The veteran actor had been admitted to the Ridge Hospital after suffering severe burns in the fire incident.

Tributes poured in from many Ghanaians, including celebrities who mourned Mawuli Semevo's passing on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh