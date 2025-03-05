Many Ghanaians are known for not pre-informing their family and friends before they travel abroad and letting their relations know

Ghanaians on social media have given several reasons for not informing their relatives when they are travelling abroad until they get there.

The responses came after media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah asked why Ghanaians often treat their journeys abroad as 'top secret'.

Ghanaians on social media explain why they don't inform relations before travelling abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images & Theo Acheampong (Facebook)

In a post on X, Nana Aba Anamoah said:

“I’ll never understand why Ghanaians treat travelling abroad like a top-secret mission.”

However, several Ghanaians responded to her post and gave her examples of why they treat travelling abroad as a secret.

Many blamed it on poverty or the perceived negative spiritual omens if the details of their plans to travel were made public.

In the comments, one person recounted when a mouse chewed a friend’s visa after he informed his family about his trip.

Terminal three of the Kotoka International Airport, Accra Photo credit: Theo Acheampong (Facebook)

Others also argued that even Nana Aba Anamoah, who was asking the question of them, had not made her travel plans public before.

They indicated that the only time they knew she travelled was when she shared pictures in restaurants or other places of excitement.

Netizens tell why they travel abroad secretly

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions from the post shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on X.

@JeromeOtchere said:

“Blame it on poverty lol.”

@XbyVibes wrote:

“But to be honest, do you announce on social media, when? You are travelling, we only see pictures of you dining.”

@amess_dingo said:

“Hahahahahha my best friend did everything to travel to the USA including travelling to Namibia for a visa interview without telling me lol. When I called his number when he was in Namibia he told me he was in Aflao that’s why his number wasn’t reaching.”

@AmaniampongBis wrote:

“Hwerh...my paddy bi go do announcements... 3 days to fly mouse go chew visa page from ein passport... How passport turn mice food?? Lol.”

@coo_kyei said:

“Your home good ntia cos adey go Kumasi saf ano dey loud am na plane.”

@Ghnathaniel wrote:

“Ma Guy be dey come travel wey he flow the thing. As seen in a dream flying to his hometown 😂 he still dey here with us as a dey talk ooo.”

@lexy_bills said:

“I never understood until I got a passport 🤣.”

@Feshun100 wrote:

“I have never seen you post any of your flight tickets before travel. It’s always a picture of you when you have arrived.”

Man becomes first in family to travel

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man became the first person in his family to travel abroad.

Kwabena said he was happy to bring honour and dignity to his family by leaving his country to make it in the UK.

In the trending video, the Ghanaian man cried as he expressed gratitude to God and his family for their support.

