Yaw Sarpong's Brother Calls Out Wife Of The Musician: "The Family Will Be Glad If He Marries Tiwaa"
- The comments made by the elder brother of Yaw Sarpong, have gone viral on social media
- He called out the wife of Yaw Sarpong, adding that he would be happy if the musician married his backup singer
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue
The elder brother of Yaw Sarpong has waded into the ongoing brouhaha over the gospel musician's marriage to his embattled wife, Maame Pinamang.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of OYEREPA 100.7, Dada Affreh set the records straight by stating that the gospel musician confirmed to him that his marriage, Maame Pinamang, was over.
He chided the mother of four for not performing her duties as a wife, adding that the family would be delighted if Yaw Sarpong opted to take Tiwaa as his wife.
'Tiwaa has shown that she will be a good wife. She has been the one taking care of him all this while. Pinamang does not perform her duties. We would be happy as a family if Yaw Sarpong took Tiwaa as his wife.
The comments by Dada Afreh stunned the host, Auntie Naa, into silence.
When writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 views and 1400 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment sections of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue.
Haulat Rash Chantell commented:
Maame go and sit there too and take care of your husband if Tiwaa realize she is not getting anything to do she will go back to where she is coming from stop distancing yourself
Maame Broni reacted:
Auntie Naa lets not trust the wife too much because some men are going through hell just because they dont come out to talk
Jynepher Asabea added:
All Men who learn to stay with one woman
Source: YEN.com.gh
