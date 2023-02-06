Stonebwoy represented Ghana well when he delivered a stellar performance at the Grammy Museum on Sunday, 5th February 2023

The dancehall star got the crowd at the show screaming at the top of their voice as they cheered him on

The video has excited many Ghanaians who were happy to see Stonebwoy working hard on his international brand

Ghanaian dancehall icon, Stonebwoy, electrified a crowd with an impromptu freestyle performance at the Grammy Museum.

The Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, was treated to a special performance by the reggae/dancehall star on Sunday night, 5th February 2023. With fans from all over the world eagerly watching, Stonebwoy didn't disappoint, as he delivered a set filled with energy, passion, and amazing musical talent.

Stonebwoy stood next to a DJ and showcased his skills in a ragga freestyle that had the crowd going wild. With his powerful voice and dynamic presence, he proved why he is one of the most exciting and innovative artists in the reggae and dancehall music scene.

The atmosphere in the Grammy Museum was electric, as Stonebwoy's performance was met with cheers, and thunderous applause. His melodious ragga freestyle had everyone on their feet, dancing and cheering as it added an extra layer of excitement to the show.

For many social media users, Stonebwoy's performance was a testament to his undeniable musical talent and his status as a true star. They admired him for his hard work and unrelenting effort to build an international brand.

Ghanaians Sing Stonebwoy's Praises

KwamePizii1 was impressed:

Know when to leave the scene - he spoil there with that vibe and with Kabaka woah

bour_bright commented:

will be winning a Grammy award in few years to come. He will surely win a Grammy.

80ohsOnIt said:

Efo dey work roff Really loving that

