An elderly Nigerian woman was surprised when she saw a car that has no need for fuel but electricity

Asking a family member who owns the car, she wanted to know how the car truly runs without gas

The owner explained that it is an electric car and it also does not need engine oil or water to function

A Nigerian mother was really surprised when she saw that a car was running on electricity instead of petrol.

Walking into where the car was parked in a LinkedIn video, the woman called the man's name, Tunji, and said is it true that his car does not run on fuel.

The Tesla owner explained how the vehicle runs to the woman. Photo source: LinkedIn/Rahman Abiola

The car of the future

The man replied in the affirmative and said that the Tesla smart car is the vehicle of the future. Tunji explained to the woman all he needs to make it run is to plug it into a socket.

He revealed that apart from the car not using petrol, there is also no need for water and oil like gasoline-powered cars.

The woman was surprised. She, therefore, prayed for the man, that the car will never run into any form of accident.

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions to the clip below:

HAICH CONCEPT said:

"Real future is here with us."

Joshua Olaiya said:

"Wow.... Inspiring!!! African parent never knew the future is bright..."

Temitope Obagbemisoye said:

"It was hilarious when they said the boot and bonnet was empty. I was like. Oh, what do you expect from technology at its best?"

Tesla does not have an engine in its bonnet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another video showed the same Tunji admiring the Telsa electric car as he made a user review.

In the clip, the Nigerian man spoke in his native language as he gave a tour of the vehicle, telling people he wanted them to know the car is real.

Opening the back of the car, the man showed that there is enough space for luggage. He went ahead to the front of the vehicle where engines are normally placed.

When he opened it, it was empty as it only serves as more storage. A woman in the video also spoke in astonishment.

